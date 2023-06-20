PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as acting chairman

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana as its acting chairman on Tuesday.

“Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana assumes charge as Acting Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.” tweeted PCB from its official handle.

The appointment comes following Najam Sethi, the fomer interim chief’s decision to not seek a permanent position in the PCB.

“I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi posted on Twitter. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja last December and was given 120 days to reinstate the sport’s domestic structure under the 2014 constitution, after the 2019 board’s constitution was scrapped.

Sethi’s proposal for hosting the Asia Cup in August was approved by the Asian Cricket Council. India refused to travel to Pakistan for political reasons so Sri Lanka will stage nine games and Pakistan four games.

(with inputs from AP)

More to follow..