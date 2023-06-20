Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as acting chairman

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana as its acting chairman on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.
Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana. | Photo Credit: Twitter/TheRealPCB
infoIcon

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana. | Photo Credit: Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana as its acting chairman on Tuesday.

“Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana assumes charge as Acting Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.” tweeted PCB from its official handle.

The appointment comes following Najam Sethi, the fomer interim chief’s decision to not seek a permanent position in the PCB.

“I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi posted on Twitter. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja last December and was given 120 days to reinstate the sport’s domestic structure under the 2014 constitution, after the 2019 board’s constitution was scrapped.

Sethi’s proposal for hosting the Asia Cup in August was approved by the Asian Cricket Council. India refused to travel to Pakistan for political reasons so Sri Lanka will stage nine games and Pakistan four games.

(with inputs from AP)

More to follow..

Related Topics

Najam Sethi /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 183/5 (58 overs); Khawaja, Green lead chase; AUS needs 98 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as acting chairman
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korea held by El Salvador after conceding late goal
    AFP
  4. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  5. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as acting chairman
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup qualifiers: Raza heroics help Zimbabwe defeat Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Khawaja becomes second Australian to bat on all five days of a Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 183/5 (58 overs); Khawaja, Green lead chase; AUS needs 98 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as acting chairman
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korea held by El Salvador after conceding late goal
    AFP
  4. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  5. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment