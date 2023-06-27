MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan cricket delays election of a new chairman after court challenge

The Baluchistan High Court on Monday accepted the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB management committee, and set a hearing for July 17.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 08:20 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
PCB chairman selection has been postponed.
PCB chairman selection has been postponed. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
infoIcon

PCB chairman selection has been postponed. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to postpone the election of a chairman scheduled for Tuesday after the formation of its board of governors was challenged in court.

The Baluchistan High Court on Monday accepted the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB management committee, and set a hearing for July 17.

“Following the interim order of the honorable High Court of Baluchistan, Tuesday afternoon’s election of the PCB chairman has been postponed,” the PCB said in a statement.

Before former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he formed a 10-member board of governors that also included two direct nominees from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB patron.

Acting chairman Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the election commissioner, then changed several of the board of governors, prompting Kakar’s court challenge.

Representatives of bigger cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were replaced by men from smaller cities such as Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana and Bahawalpur. The governors elect the new chairman.

Two of the four departmental representatives were also changed.

With Sethi out, the favored next chairman is a former holder of the office, Zaka Ashraf.

Ashraf was a direct nominee of the prime minister.

