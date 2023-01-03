Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Henry, Ajaz make PAK bowlers toil; NZ-433/9 at lunch

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, happening at the National stadium in Karachi.

Day 1 report:

Devon Conway led New Zealand’s early domination of Pakistan on day one of the second Test in Karachi with a knock of 122, before the host struck back in the final session to limit its opponent to 309-6 at stumps on Monday.

Electing to bat first, the visitor started strongly as Conway stitched together partnerships of 134 and 100 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, respectively.

Conway, who scored a total of 110 runs in the first Test, hit 16 boundaries and one six in his 191-ball knock to notch his fourth century in test cricket.

“It’s been a good ride so far, I’ve only played a handful of test games so it’s nice to get the opportunity to play and contribute for the team,” Conway, whose century took him past 1,000 test runs, told reporters.

“It was nice batting out there with Tommy Latham and Kane, we managed to form some good partnerships.”

Pakistan was finally able to stem New Zealand’s flow in the evening as it took five wickets in the final session, with Agha Salman claiming the scalps of Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

“I try to contribute as much as possible when I get the chance to bowl,” Salman said.

“I think as the test progresses, the wicket will begin to turn, because I feel it has more bite than it did in the first test.”

Tom Blundell was on 30 unbeaten with Ish Sodhi at the close.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel