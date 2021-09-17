New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour due to security concerns

New Zealand has decided to abandon the tour of Pakistan following a security alert from their government.

The Black Caps were supposed to play the first of the three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Friday. It would have been their first match in Pakistan after 18 years, before moving to Lahore for the five T20Is.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount, and we believe this is the only responsible option," said David White, Chief Executive, New Zealand Cricket.

More to follow...