Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN match today?

Host Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live streaming info

What time will the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 6.

Where can I watch the PAK vs BAN match today?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar on Wednesday.