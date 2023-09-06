MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN match today?

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup: Here is how you can watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match that will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday. 

Published : Sep 06, 2023 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hosts Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.
Hosts Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Host Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live streaming info

What time will the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 6.

Where can I watch the PAK vs BAN match today?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar on Wednesday.

SQUADS
Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
Bangladesh - Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

