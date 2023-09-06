The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore has been delayed due to the floodlight failure at the venue.
The second innings of the match saw a halt as players of both teams walked back to their dressing room as one of the six floodlights at the stadium stopped working abruptly.
FOLLOW LIVE | PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP 2023 SUPER 4 MATCH
Pakistan added 15 for no loss after five overs in the 194-run chase before the stoppage of play.
Earlier, Bangladesh could only add 193 to its total as Pakistan speedsters - Shaheen Afridi, Naseen Shah and Haris Rauf combined for eight wickets to keep the opposition under 200.
The play resumed after a 20-minute delay.
Latest on Sportstar
- After luring Neymar, Mane and a slew of stars, the Saudi Pro League transfer window is set to shut
- Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh delayed as floodlight goes off
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Taskin removes Babar as PAK three down in 194 chase
- Indian sports news wrap, September 6
- Buchi Babu tournament: Madhya Pradesh beats TNCA XI in semifinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE