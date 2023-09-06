Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh delayed as floodlight goes off

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore has been delayed due to the floodlight failure at the venue.

The second innings of the match saw a halt as players of both teams walked back to their dressing room as one of the six floodlights at the stadium stopped working abruptly.

Pakistan added 15 for no loss after five overs in the 194-run chase before the stoppage of play.

Earlier, Bangladesh could only add 193 to its total as Pakistan speedsters - Shaheen Afridi, Naseen Shah and Haris Rauf combined for eight wickets to keep the opposition under 200.

The play resumed after a 20-minute delay.