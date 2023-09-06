MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh delayed as floodlight goes off

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore has been delayed due to the floodlight failure at the venue.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 19:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP

The second innings of the match saw a halt as players of both teams walked back to their dressing room as one of the six floodlights at the stadium stopped working abruptly.

The second innings of the match saw a halt as players of both teams walked back to their dressing room as one of the six floodlights at the stadium stopped working abruptly.

FOLLOW LIVE | PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP 2023 SUPER 4 MATCH

Pakistan added 15 for no loss after five overs in the 194-run chase before the stoppage of play.

Earlier, Bangladesh could only add 193 to its total as Pakistan speedsters - Shaheen Afridi, Naseen Shah and Haris Rauf combined for eight wickets to keep the opposition under 200. 

The play resumed after a 20-minute delay.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
