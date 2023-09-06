Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Predicted XIs; Live Streaming info; Toss at 2-30 PM IST; When and where to watch

Key Updates
- September 06, 2023 14:13Predicted XIs
Pakistan predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
- September 06, 2023 14:08Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup Super 4s
Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
- September 06, 2023 14:06Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup Super 4s
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
- September 06, 2023 14:03Super 4 Contest 1
- September 06, 2023 13:52LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 6.
Where can I watch the PAK vs BAN match today?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.
- September 06, 2023 13:48Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4s contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Stay Tuned for updates regarding toss, playing XIs and live scores.
