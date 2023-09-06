MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Predicted XIs; Live Streaming info; Toss at 2-30 PM IST; When and where to watch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Get the live score updates of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match from Lahore.

Updated : Sep 06, 2023 14:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan faces Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan faces Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Pakistan faces Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
  • September 06, 2023 14:13
    Predicted XIs

    Pakistan predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

    Bangladesh predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

  • September 06, 2023 14:08
    Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup Super 4s

    Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

  • September 06, 2023 14:06
    Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup Super 4s

    Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir

  • September 06, 2023 14:03
    Super 4 Contest 1
  • September 06, 2023 13:52
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?

    The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 6.

    Where can I watch the PAK vs BAN match today?

    The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

  • September 06, 2023 13:48
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4s contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Stay Tuned for updates regarding toss, playing XIs and live scores.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

Pakistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Predicted XIs; Live Streaming info; Toss at 2-30 PM IST; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Djokovic
    Reuters
  3. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. VIDEO: I have never been driven by money, says Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Predicted XIs; Live Streaming info; Toss at 2-30 PM IST; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka spinner, arrested over match-fixing accusations
    PTI
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bhurtel, Sheikh humble Indian attack as Nepal fans lit up Pallekele 
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ENG vs NZ, 4th T20: New Zealand beats England by six wickets for 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  5. Australia announces World Cup 2023 squad: Sangha, Ellis miss out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Predicted XIs; Live Streaming info; Toss at 2-30 PM IST; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Djokovic
    Reuters
  3. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. VIDEO: I have never been driven by money, says Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment