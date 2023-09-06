PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam, pacers script comprehensive win for Pakistan

Haris Rauf bowled a couple of hostile spells, while Imam-ul-Haq struck a silken 78 as Pakistan secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup, here on Wednesday.

Rauf (6-0-19-4) proved to be too quick for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah (5.4-0-34-3) after Shakib-Al-Hasan opted to bat.

AS IT HAPPENED | PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP SUPER 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Bangladesh was eventually bundled out for a paltry 193 in 38.4 overs, despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls).

The target was never going to pose a problem for the hosts, who knocked it off in just 39.3 overs.

Even though Fakhar Zaman’s lean patch continued and Babar Azam played on a delivery from Taskin Ahmed that kept low, southpaw Imam was graceful during his 84-ball knock.

In all, he hit five fours and four sixes while anchoring the innings in the company of Mohammad Rizwan (63 not out off 79 balls). The duo added 85 runs for the third wicket and ensured that there were no hiccups in the chase.

Two of his sixes -- a pull-shot over mid-wicket off Mehidy Hasan Miraj and an inside-out loft over long-off against Shakib bore testimony to Imam’s talent.

Pakistan will now head to Colombo once again to face arch-rivals India in its second Super Four game on Sunday.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered two batting collapses -- first the the top-order was blown away in the Power Play and the lower middle-order fell like a pack of cards towards the end of the innings. They were reduced to 47 for 4 during the first Powerplay and again lost six wickets for 47 runs between overs 30 to 39.

Rauf terrorised the batters with sheer pace while Naseem (3/34 in 5.4 overs) also added seam and swing with it.

The trouble started in the second over as last match’s centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0) flicked the first delivery he faced off Naseem into the hands of mid-wicket.

Mohammed Naim (20) and Litton Das (16) hit a flurry of boundaries between them, taking the score to 31 before Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/42 in 7 overs) got one to climb on the latter, who could only fend it awkwardly allowing Mohammed Rizwan to complete the formality.

SCORECARD | PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP SUPER 4

After the initial spell of the opening bowlers, Rauf started hitting the hard lengths. He had opener Naim cramped for room while trying a pull-shot but all he could do was offer a simple return catch.

Towhid Hridoy (2) didn’t measure up as Rauf went slightly wider off the crease and angled one it at 140 kmph plus speed. Hridoy couldn’t get his bat down in time and was castled.

Shakib and Mushfiqur, the seasoned campaigners of many-a-battle for Bangladesh over the last decade-and-half, then steadied the ship but the top-order failure left them with too much to do.

With no Mohammed Nawaz in the line-up, Pakistan had four pacers operating and the duo had to carry out the rescue act.

Once Shakib holed out to the deep off Faheem Ashraf (1/27 in 7 overs), Bangladesh’s innings derailed and it ended up with a below-par score.