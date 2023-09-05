MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh’s Najmul ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 with injury

Najmul is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup with 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, to help Bangladesh into the last four.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 15:45 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup group stage match against Afghanistan. 
Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup group stage match against Afghanistan.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup group stage match against Afghanistan.  | Photo Credit: AP

Top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and faces a race to be fit for the World Cup.

Najmul is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup with 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, to help Bangladesh into the last four.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Liton Das declared fit, set to join squad in Pakistan

Najmul felt some discomfort in his left hamstring during his innings against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

“The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

“As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup.”

The one-day World Cup in India starts on October 5.

Najmul is Bangladesh’s top run-scorer in 2023 across all formats with 1,078 runs, including four hundreds and five fifties.

News of his injury came a day after batsman Liton Das was declared fit to join the squad after recovering from a fever that forced him to miss the Asia Cup group-stage matches.

Bangladesh has also lost frontline seamer Ebadot Hossain while all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz retired hurt against Afghanistan after making a career-best 112.

Bangladesh faces Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday in the Super Four.

