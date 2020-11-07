Cricket Cricket Captain Babar Azam leads Pakistan to big win over Zimbabwe Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Saturday. PTI Rawalpindi 07 November, 2020 20:27 IST Babar Azam scored 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half century in T20Is. - AP PTI Rawalpindi 07 November, 2020 20:27 IST Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 international on Saturday.Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Mohammad Hafeez scored 36 off 32 balls and together with Azam shared an 80-run stand as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26.READ: Pakistan's Wahab Riaz gets warning for using saliva on ball during first T20IEarlier, 20-year-old Wesley Madhevere hit nine fours and a six to score an unbeaten 70 but Pakistan’s pace still restricted Zimbabwe at 156-6.Elton Chigumbura, who will retire after the series ends on Tuesday, made a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, but Zimbabwe’s top order struggled to accelerate against fast bowlers Haris Rauf (2-25), Wahab Riaz (2-37) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-25).READ: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first T20I: Abdul Qadir's son Usman makes debutThe second match will be played Sunday before Zimbabwe, which lost the ODI series 2-1, wraps up its limited-overs tour to Pakistan on Tuesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos