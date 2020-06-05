Cricket Cricket Pakistan women’s team head coach sacked, skipper Maroof retained The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced enhanced central contracts for nine women cricketers and also a nine-player emerging category. PTI KARACHI 05 June, 2020 19:28 IST Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday retained Bismah Maroof as captain for the 2020-21 season. - GETTY IMAGES PTI KARACHI 05 June, 2020 19:28 IST Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday sacked national women’s team head coach Iqbal Imam but retained Bismah Maroof as captain for the 2020-21 season.The board also announced enhanced central contracts for nine women cricketers and also a nine-player emerging category.The board said it had made a 33 per cent enhancement in the Category A contracts and given 30 and 25 per cent raises in the B and C categories as well.As part of promoting women’s cricket and incentivising aspiring cricketers, PCB also enhanced match fee and prize money for domestic events by 100 per cent and raised domestic daily allowance by 50 per cent.READ| PCB: Umar Akmal’s appeal against ban to be heard on June 11 The Pakistan national women’s team will travel business class on all flights longer than five hours.The board’s newly introduced emerging players list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem, 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal.The main central contracts list includes Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan in category A, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz in B category and Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail in C category.Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said the international performances over the past 12 months, fitness standards and the players’ ability to contribute in both white-ball formats were key criteria for the selection. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos