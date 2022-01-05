Pant's poor batting form in Tests a concern for India

Rishabh Pant's poor run with the bat continued in the second innings of the second Test in Johannesburg, where he was caught behind off South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for a single. He was dismissed for 17 in the first innings.

After his heroics in Australia and then against England at home, the left-hander has struggled for runs. Pant's last 10 Test scores (recent first) read 0, 17, 34, 8, 50, 9, 1, 2, 22, 37.

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar was critical of Pant's dismissal on day three of the Johannesburg Test on Wednesday. "You have got two new batsmen at the crease and then you saw that shot from Rishabh Pant. Forgettable, no excuses for that shot, no excuses. None of that nonsense about that being his natural game," Gavaskar said on air.

"There is supposed to be a bit of responsibility shown. Because there are others taking the blows. There are guys like Rahane and Pujara who have taken it on their body. So you also fight it out. I tell you what, you won't get too many kind words in the changing room," he added.