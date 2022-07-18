Cricket

Australia’s Cummins rested for Zimbabwe, NZ one-day series

SYDNEY 18 July, 2022 10:00 IST

Fast bowler Cummins will be managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer, CA said in a statement.

Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia’s one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Fast bowler Cummins will be “managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer” and miss the six matches in North Queensland, CA said in a statement.

Batsman Travis Head will also skip the series as his partner is expecting their first child, but spinner Adam Zampa, all-rounder Ashton Agar and paceman Sean Abbott all return to the squad.

Abbott, who fractured his finger in the nets on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, will form an imposing pace unit with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Captain Aaron Finch will lead an equally strong batting line-up also featuring the talents of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from Aug. 28 before taking on the top ranked Black Caps in three day-nighters in Cairns from Sept. 6.

Australia squad for Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODI series
Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sam Holmes)

