PCB bans Faulkner from future PSL events, slams player over non-payment allegations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly refuted Australia all-rounder james Faulkner's payment disputes, stating they were 'baseless allegations' and added the player will not be drafted into future Pakistan Super League (PSL) competitions.

Faulkner abruptly left the PSL on Saturday alleging non-payment and mistreatment by the PCB. Faulkner did not play the last three games of his Quetta Gladiators franchise and announced his shock withdrawal on Twitter.

In a statement, the PCB issued the following on the matter:

“Without commenting on the history of Mr James Faulkner’s misconduct over the past many years that has also resulted in his fallout with other teams, below is a brief summary of some of the undisputed facts:

In December 2021, Mr James Faulkner’s agent confirmed the United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.

In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Mr Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner.

Accordingly, payments due to Mr Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date.

The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.

In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice.

He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met.

The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Mr Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Mr Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.