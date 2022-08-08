Sri Lankan spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya and England’s emerging all-rounder Emma Lamb were on Monday voted ICC player of the month for July.

The 30-year-old Jayasuriya fought off competition from Jonny Bairstow — England’s in-form batter and June’s Player of the Month winner — and French youngster Gustav McKeon to claim the honour. Jayasuriya made his Test debut in Sri Lanka’s Test match against Australia in Galle earlier in July, picking up 12 wickets to guide his team to a series-levelling victory.

He also picked another 17 wickets in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Pakistan.

“I am delighted with this announcement and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. Certainly, it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the Test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the Test series played against Australia and Pakistan,” Jayasuriya said.

“I take this opportunity to thank my fans, team-mates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life,” he added.

Purple patch

England’s Emma Lamb raises her bat after reaching a half-century during the second ODI against South Africa. Lamb scored 234 runs in the three matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lamb was rewarded after an extraordinary three-match ODI series against South Africa. The 24-year-old youngster beat compatriot Nat Sciver and India pacer Renuka Singh to win the award. Lamb amassed 234 runs in three matches, including a match-winning century (102 off 97 balls) followed by two half-centuries (67 off 65 balls and 65 off 66 balls) in the next two games.

“It’s very exciting to have been awarded the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July. I’m very happy to have earned my spot at the top of the order in the Test and ODI team and it’s been brilliant to be able to score some runs and help the team win,” Lamb said.

“Everyone in the squad contributed to our multi-format series win against South Africa so I just want to keep scoring runs for the team. I feel very lucky that my performances across the last month have been rewarded and I hope to carry on my good form,” she added.