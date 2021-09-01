Cricket Cricket Prasidh Krishna in India squad for fourth Test at The Oval The Karnataka pacer, who was on the standby list, has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. Team Sportstar 01 September, 2021 14:53 IST Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been training and travelling with Team India from the start of the UK tour. - AP Team Sportstar 01 September, 2021 14:53 IST The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test at The Oval starting on Thursday.READ| India vs England, 4th Test Preview: Kohli's men look to bounce back after Leeds loss The Karnataka pacer, who was on the standby list, has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. READ| Root: We know what Ashwin can do in the Test arena India’s squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh KrishnaStandby player: Arzan Nagwaswalla Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :