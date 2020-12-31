Cricket Cricket Gandhe named Vidarbha coach after earlier coach tests COVID positive Pritam Gandhe has been named Vidarbha's coach for the upcoming domestic season after the previously-appointed coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19. PTI Nagpur 31 December, 2020 11:29 IST Vidarbha, which has won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in the past, is placed in Elite Group D and will play their league games in Indore. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Vijay Patel PTI Nagpur 31 December, 2020 11:29 IST The Vidarbha Cricket Association has named Pritam Gandhe as the coach of its senior team for the upcoming domestic season after earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19.With the 2020-21 domestic season beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10, Vidarbha had appointed Gonsalves as it's coach. RELATED| Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: A race against time for most state units "Vidarbha Cricket Association appoints former captain & former coach Pritam Gandhe as coach for the Vidarbha senior team. The appointment was necessitated after the earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for Covid-19," the cricket body said in a release."Gonsalves report came after one of the test being conducted by VCA for the VCA players & support staff, who will participate in the forthcoming Syed Mushta Ali T-20 Trophy. No other players have tested positive," it added. RELATED| The Vidarbha cricket nursery The VCA has also asked its selectors to select four more players after the BCCI decided to allow a total of 22 players in each team, the statement said.Vidarbha, which has won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in the past, is placed in Elite Group D and will play their league games in Indore.The squad will be led by Ganesh Satish and the team will depart on January 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos