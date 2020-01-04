Injured again, Prithvi Shaw uncertain for New Zealand tour

Prithvi Shaw’s hopes of making an India comeback suffered a major dent as it was confirmed that the Mumbai opener has a labral tear on his left shoulder, after injuring himself in the field on Friday. As a result, the BCCI medical team has asked Shaw to leave the Ranji game midway and travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for injury assessment.

"He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from the BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru," said Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai’s team manager. "He couldn’t even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known. He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA."

Shaw fell on his left shoulder while attempting to stop an over-throw in the last session on the opening day's play. He didn't take the field ever since, with Mumbai being left with a batsman short for the rest of the game.

An MRI scan was conducted on Shaw’s shoulder on Friday evening, with the results confirming a tear on Saturday morning. Shaw is supposed leave for New Zealand on January 10 for the India A tour. Considering that a labral tear in shoulder usually takes at least four weeks to recover, it will be a miracle if he boards the flight as per schedule.

Ahead of the 2018-19 Test series Down Under, the youngster had suffered an ankle injury in the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI which ruled him out of the tournament.