PSL 2020: Semifinals postponed due to coronavirus threat

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed indefinitely due to the fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The tournament which was being played behind closed doors was scheduled to host it's two semifinals on Tuesday.

But after an emergency meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchise owners, it was decided to postpone the semifinals.

PSL 2020 to postpone as state of emergency is declared in the country as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus, COVID 19 situation in Pakistan. After reviewing the situation altogether I believe it’s right in favour of everyone involved in @thePSLt20. — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) March 17, 2020

"It was decided to call off the tournament for the time being. This was done keeping the health factor in mind for all the players and the support staff," Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, who was part of the emergency meeting, told Sportstar.

It has been learnt that the franchises will meet once the situation improves and then decide on the future course of action.

"Keeping the health advisory in mind, all the franchises felt that it was necessary to not go ahead with the fixtures," Afridi said.

While most of the players have flown back home, a few of them will leave Pakistan either on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday.

PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, did not respond to messages at the time of publishing the story.