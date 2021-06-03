PSL 6: Indian broadcasting team yet to get clearance from Abu Dhabi government, says PCB

The delay in finalising the dates for the second half of the Pakistan Super League is because a 16-member Indian broadcasting team is yet to get clearance from the authorities to cover the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

Twenty matches remain to be played in the sixth season of the PSL.

"The PCB is still awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Health of Abu Dhabi to allow 16 members of the broadcasting crew from India to cover the event which has already led to the delay of Pakistan team's departure to England by two days," a source in the PCB said.

According to the source, the Indian broadcasters were in quarantine in Abu Dhabi but were told to leave their hotel by health officials as they had to isolate themselves in some other Emirate State before entering Abu Dhabi. The Indian broadcasters were brought to the UAE by a chartered plane by the PCB.

"If we get required permission on Thursday then the PSL 6 will start from June 7 or 8 and if there is a further delay then the wait will get longer," the source said.

The PCB has been facing several hurdles in getting clearances from concerned authorities in Abu Dhabi for the last two weeks.

"The board has also been forced to rethink its schedule because of the hot weather conditions in Abu Dhabi and once it became obvious it would be difficult to hold double-headers in this weather," he said.