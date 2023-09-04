MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics

The BCCI had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup but approved Binny and Shukla’s participation in a dinner hosted by the Governor of Punjab province.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 18:37 IST , AMRTISAR - 2 MINS READ

PTI
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla arrive to cross the Attari-Wagah border on Monday.
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla arrive to cross the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla arrive to cross the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

For the first time in 17 years, two senior BCCI office-bearers — president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla — travelled to Pakistan and reached Lahore on Monday after crossing the Attari-Wagah border, honouring the PCB’s invitation to watch Asia Cup there.

The last time an Indian cricket team travelled to Pakistan was back in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Pakistan last hosted India for a bilateral series in 2006.

The BCCI had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which led to a bi-nation ‘Hybrid Model’ arrangement. But in a heartening gesture, the BCCI approved Binny and Shukla’s participation in a dinner hosted by the Governor of Punjab province of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is the host of Asia Cup. The visit by this delegation is purely cricketing and there is no politics involved. It is a two-day visit and the Governor of Punjab is hosting us for dinner and all three teams Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan will be present. We shouldn’t mix cricket with politics,” Shukla told mediapersons.

Shukla, who has been with the Indian cricket board for more than two decades, was a part of BCCI delegation that came for the historic ‘Friendship Series’ back in 2004.

Asked about the chances of resumption of bilateral cricketing contests, the Rajya Sabha MP said: “The decision with regards to bilateral series is taken by the Indian government and we would follow whatever the government suggests.” Binny recollected his last visit to Pakistan which incidentally was more than 16 years ago when he was a part of the Asian Cricket Council.

“My last visit of Pakistan was in 2006 when I was a part of Asian Cricket Council. Pakistan’s hospitality has been very, very good and we were treated very well,” said Binny.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajeev Shukla /

Roger Binny /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Play to resume soon; NEP 178/7 (37.5), IND eyes four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics
    PTI
  3. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Edgbaston’s Go Green game points way to sustainable future
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics
    PTI
  2. Edgbaston’s Go Green game points way to sustainable future
    Reuters
  3. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Play to resume soon; NEP 178/7 (37.5), IND eyes four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Eden Gardens — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Asia Cup 2023: We have plans to tackle superstars Kohli and Rohit, says Nepal skipper Paudel
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Play to resume soon; NEP 178/7 (37.5), IND eyes four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics
    PTI
  3. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Edgbaston’s Go Green game points way to sustainable future
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment