MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand hands England heavy loss in third T20 to stay alive in series

Finn Allen’s 53-ball 83 helped the New Zealanders score 202-5 and set England an imposing target to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 23:06 IST , Birmingham - 1 MIN READ

AP
New Zealand’s Finn Allen bats during the third IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Sunday Sept. 3, 2023.
New Zealand’s Finn Allen bats during the third IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Sunday Sept. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nick Potts/ AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Finn Allen bats during the third IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Sunday Sept. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nick Potts/ AP

New Zealand ended England’s ambitions of a clean sweep in its Twenty20 series by surging to a 74-run victory in the third match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Finn Allen’s 53-ball 83 helped the New Zealanders score 202-5 and set England an imposing target to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

England vs New Zealand: Third T20I Scorecard

England’s big hitters were blunted by some disciplined bowling, with only Jos Buttler (40 off 21 balls) making any real headway as his world champion team was dismissed with nine balls remaining having always been well behind the required run rate.

Fit-again pacer Kyle Jamieson had impressive figures of 3-23 in four overs, along with spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33).

The fourth and final T20 is at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, before the teams play four one-day internationals to warm up for the 50-over Cricket World Cup starting next month.

England won the first T20 by seven wickets on Wednesday and the second match by 95 runs on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

New Zealand /

Finn Allen /

Jos Buttler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ARS vs MUN, Premier League Highlights: Arsenal wins it late against Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand hands England heavy loss in third T20 to stay alive in series
    AP
  3. ARS vs MUN, Premier League: Rice, Jesus and Odegaard score as Arsenal routs Man United 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand hands England heavy loss in third T20 to stay alive in series
    AP
  2. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
  3. Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
    Reuters
  4. Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. BCCI’s Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ARS vs MUN, Premier League Highlights: Arsenal wins it late against Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand hands England heavy loss in third T20 to stay alive in series
    AP
  3. ARS vs MUN, Premier League: Rice, Jesus and Odegaard score as Arsenal routs Man United 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment