MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa

South Africa posted 190 for eight, its highest score of the series but not enough as Australia easily chased down the target with 13 balls remaining.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep over South Africa.
Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep over South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep over South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Left-handed opener Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep of its three-match Twenty20 International series against host South Africa in Durban on Sunday.

Australia dominated all three games against a depleted home side on the small Kingsmead ground and was the better side with bat, ball and in the field, where South Africa was sloppy.

The host elected to bat first and posted 190 for eight in 20 overs, its highest score of the series but not enough as Australia easily chased down the target with 13 balls remaining.

MATCH SCORECARD

The teams start a five-match One-Day International series on Thursday in Bloemfontein, which will serve as preparation for the Cricket World Cup in India that gets underway on October 5.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Kishan’s new role in focus as rain scare looms over India-Nepal clash

“We had a great team effort this tour, we prepared well and took the game on,” new Australia T20 captain Mitch Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

“We are building towards next year’s (T20) World Cup and I am really pleased with the players who have come into the team and stepped up.”

Debutant middle-order batsman Donovan Ferreira top-scored for South Africa with 48 from 21 balls before he was run out trying to pinch the strike in the final over.

Others to get starts but not go on to big scores were opener Reeza Hendricks with 42 from 30 deliveries, and captain Aiden Markram, who crashed 41 from 23 balls.

Seamer Sean Abbott was the pick of the visiting bowlers with career-best figures of 4-31.

ALSO READ
England players wear black armband in respect to Heath Streak during New Zealand T20I

The home side had hope when it reduced Australia to 43 for two in the fifth over, but the visitor was able to keep up with the run-rate throughout and never looked troubled.

The excellent Head and Josh Inglis put on 85 in 42 balls for the third wicket, with the latter contributing 42 in 22 deliveries to take the game away from South Africa.

“We were slightly better today, still not where we want to be, but on an upward curve,” Markram said.

“The ODI series will be important for us ahead of the World Cup, to work on combinations and get our best team out on the park.”

Related Topics

South Africa vs Australia /

Travis Head

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Railways thumps Hockey Karnataka to clinch MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 115/2 (26 overs); AFG needs 220 more to win - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Match kicks off; ARS 0-0 MUN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
    Reuters
  2. Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. BCCI’s Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Noted cricket coach Vidyadhar Paradkar passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Kishan’s new role in focus as rain scare looms over India-Nepal clash
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Railways thumps Hockey Karnataka to clinch MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 115/2 (26 overs); AFG needs 220 more to win - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Match kicks off; ARS 0-0 MUN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment