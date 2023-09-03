MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee

Srinath will become the fourth match referee to reach the milestone of 250 ODIs after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Match referee Javagal Srinath during the 2nd One Day International between Bangladesh and England at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Mirpur, Bangladesh.
FILE PHOTO: Match referee Javagal Srinath during the 2nd One Day International between Bangladesh and England at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Match referee Javagal Srinath during the 2nd One Day International between Bangladesh and England at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/ Getty Images

Javagal Srinath, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will officiate in his 250th Men’s One Day International (ODI) in the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal in Pallekele on Monday.

ALSO READ: Noted cricket coach Vidyadhar Paradkar passes away

Srinath, a former India fast bowler, finished his playing career with 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs. He was also a member of the Indian team during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2003. He became an ICC Match Referee three years later.

Srinath will become the fourth match referee to reach the milestone of 250 ODIs after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

 “It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It’s been 17 years on the circuit for me and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played,” Srinath said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, the BCCI, my colleagues on the Elite Panel as well as near and dear ones who have been with me through this journey.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Javagal Srinath /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN at half time
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 177/3 (34 overs); needs 158 more off 96 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Head 91 leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. BCCI’s Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Noted cricket coach Vidyadhar Paradkar passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN at half time
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 177/3 (34 overs); needs 158 more off 96 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment