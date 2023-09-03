Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee

Javagal Srinath, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will officiate in his 250th Men’s One Day International (ODI) in the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal in Pallekele on Monday.

Srinath, a former India fast bowler, finished his playing career with 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs. He was also a member of the Indian team during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2003. He became an ICC Match Referee three years later.

Srinath will become the fourth match referee to reach the milestone of 250 ODIs after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

“It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It’s been 17 years on the circuit for me and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played,” Srinath said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, the BCCI, my colleagues on the Elite Panel as well as near and dear ones who have been with me through this journey.”