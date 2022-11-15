‘Will let my performance do the talking,’ says Punjab’s Ramandeep Singh

On the left side of his neck, Ramandeep Singh has tattooed “Ad Maiora” vertically, an Italian phrase that means “greater things”.

The Punjab all-rounder on Tuesday could not have asked for a greater thing than his most memorable spell in his state team’s jersey so far. Not only did he claim his first hat trick in a BCCI game but he topped it up with his maiden five-wicket haul.

Ramandeep’s amazing spell of 4-0-17-5 set up Punjab’s facile nine-wicket win against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Riding on Ramandeep’s fifer, aided by Baroda batters’ ordinary batting after electing to bat, Punjab wound up Baroda’s essay for a paltry 81 in the 21st over.

Prabhsimran Singh’s blitzkrieg (62*, 48b, 11x4, 1x6) then ensured Punjab romped home in just 12 overs, losing Abhishek Sharma en route at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

When Ramandeep was introduced into the attack in the 14th over, Baroda was 61 for two, having lost two wickets for four runs after an opening stand of 57 by J.K. Singh and Aditya Waghmode.

It took Ramandeep just four balls to strike as Vishnu Solanki top-edged an attempted pull to Sanvir Singh on the edge of the circle. The next ball, left-handed Ninad Rathva produced a replica of it, with the ball skying to Siddharth Kaul at deep fine-leg.

Captain Ambati Rayudu stayed put in the crease and attempted an audacious drive without feet movement to nick the outswinger to keeper Anmol Malhotra and saw Ramandeep script history.

“I had already bowled two short-pitched balls, so I knew Rayudu paaji will stay deep. That’s why I pitched it up and I am thrilled to have been rewarded for it,” Ramandeep told Sportstar minutes after the match.

Ramandeep, who debuted in the Indian Premier League earlier this year for Mumbai Indians, has a reputation as a hard-hitting batter who can be a useful pacer. Having toured the United Kingdom as part of Mumbai Indians’ off-season exposure tour, Ramandeep hoped that Tuesday’s spell will shed doubts on his ability with the ball.

“I have always maintained that I am a genuine all-rounder and can be a match-winner in both departments. If anyone has any doubts, I will continue to let my performance do the talking,” he said.