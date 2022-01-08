Ramnaresh Sarwan named selector of West Indies team

Former captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has been appointed selector to the West Indies men’s senior and youth selection panels till 2024.

Sarwan’s appointment was confirmed during a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board meeting on Thursday. He will serve as a member on both panels till June, 2024.

The former top-order batter joins batting great Desmond Haynes, the newly-appointed West Indies men’s lead selector, and head coach Phil Simmons on the senior panel and former leg-spinner Robert Haynes on the panel to handle youth selection.

“I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I’m passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn’t hesitate,” Sarwan said.

During his two-and-a-half-years tenure, Sarwan, will select the squads for four marquee ICC events - two T20 World Cups (2022 and 2024), the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the World Test Championship Final in 2023.

Sarwan, who played 87 Tests and 181 One-Day Internationals between 2000 and 2013, will be stepping down from his current role as the chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board’s senior selection panel to focus on his new job and avoid conflict of interest.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “[Sarwan] is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success.”