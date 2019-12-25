Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3: Karnataka loses Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal early; TN bats first

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka vs Himachal in Mysore: More trouble for Karnataka! Our reporter at the venue, N. Sudarshan, updates: Double blow for Karnataka. Devdutt Padikkal caught square leg off K.D. Singh. Karnataka 10 for two.

Karnataka vs Himachal in Mysore: Karnataka and India opener Mayank Agarwal has been dismissed for a first-ball duck. Opening batsman Dega Dischal is joined by Devdutt Padikkal. Our reporter at the venue, N. Sudarshan, updates: Mayank out first ball. Slashed at one outside off. Caught by Ankush Bains off KD Singh.

Madhya Pradesh vs TN in Indore: Our reporter at the venue, S. Dipak Ragav, updates: Hari Nishaanth makes his first-class debut. Kaushik Gandhi and Mohammed come in for Shahrukh and Ashwin. only one spinner in Sai Kishore. K. Mukunth and Ganga Sridhar Raju to open in the absence of Abhinav Mukund. TN's batting is a big worry. DK, the only guy to get even a 50. A lot will depend on Aparajith, the returning Kaushik Gandhi and out-of-form Jagadeesan in this match. Between Ganga, Mukunth and Hari Nishanth, they have only 3 first-class match worth of experience.

Vidarbha vs Punjab in Nagpur: Punjab captain Mandeep Singh has won the toss and chosen to field first.

Mumbai vs Railways at Wankhede Stadium: Railways captain Karn Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Madhya Pradesh vs TN in Indore: Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first. For Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar remains sidelined by an injury, which means Baba Aparajith is the captain.

Gujarat vs Kerala in Surat: Kerala captain Sachin Baby has won the toss and chosen to field first.

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot: Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Karnataka vs Himachal in Mysore: Our reporter at the venue, N. Sudarshan, reports: Karnataka has elected to bat. Three changes: V. Koushik, Prateek Jain and Mayank Agarwal in for Ronit More, David Mathias and Abhishek Reddy.

Bihar vs Goa in Patna: Goa captain Amit Verma has won the toss and chosen to field first.

Jharkhand vs Haryana in Jamshedpur: Having elected to bat first after winning the toss, Haryana has lost an early wicket of opening batsman Shubham Rohilla, who's been dismissed by Ashish Kumar. Haryana 5 for one after two overs.

Bengal vs Andhra at Eden Gardens: An early start in Kolkata! Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari has won the toss and elected to field first. Abhishek Kumar and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the opening batsmen for the home team, which is three for no loss after the first over.

Mizoram vs Pondicherry in Kolkata: Pondicherry captain D. Rohit has won the toss and chosen to field first. Mizoram is yet to open its account with Vinay Kumar and Ashith starting with maiden overs.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur in Dibrugarh: Arunachal captain Song Tacho has won the toss and chosen to field first. Manipur is 12 without loss in the fifth over.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand in Cuttack: Odisha captain Subhransu Senapati has won the toss and chosen to field. Play yet to begin.

Sikkim vs Nagaland in Bhubaneswar: Nagaland captain Zhimomi won the toss and chose to field first. That decision has paid dividends with Stuart Binny striking in the first over. Bibek is the batsman dismissed for 0, Sikkim 0 for one.