Cricket Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 5, Day 4: TN battles for survival against Mumbai Get the Ranji Trophy live score updates and commentary from the final day of the fifth round matches of the 2019-20 season. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 January, 2020 10:38 IST Tamil Nadu faces a uphill task to bat out the final day. - R. Senthil Kumar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 January, 2020 10:38 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day four of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.LIVE UPDATES Odisha vs Haryana: Odisha requires another 27 runs with three wickets in hand. It's going to be a very close affair. Odisha 152/7Andhra vs Hyderabad: Andhra is gunning towards an outright win as Hyderabad is six down, trailing still by 175 runs. Hyderabad 89/6Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Our correspondent Dipak Raghav with an update: Mumbai had a leg gully and a short leg. Deshpande attacks Ashwin's hips from around the wicket, he flicks it straight to that fielder Jay Bista, who drops a sitter. Tamil Nadu 265/7Karnataka vs Saurashtra: Our correspondent Ashwin Achal with an update: Samarath survives a very close lbw shout on 32. South African Umpire Gcuma Lubabalo is not impressed, nor is bowler Jadeja. Karnataka 56/0.Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Mumbai captain Aditya Tare asks for a ball change after just eight balls being bowled in the day. The visiting team huddle around the pitch discussing the deterioration over the past three days as the umpires get the replacement. RESULTS1. Bihar 431 beat Manipur 94 and 154 by an innings and 183 runs.2. Kerala 227 and 136 beat Punjab 218 and 124 by 21 runs. Scores at the Stumps, Day 3Sikkim 264 and 69 for 3 trails Chandigarh 360 by 27 runs.Uttarakhand 90 and 21 for 1 trails Tripura 279 for 5 dec. by 168 runs.Odisha 160 and 147 for 7 needs 32 runs to beat Haryana 90 and 248.Tamil Nadu 249 for 7 trails Mumbai 488 by 239 runs.Hyderabad 225 and 45 for 3 trails Andhra 489 for 8 dec. by 219 runs.Chhattisgarh 318 and 25 for 1 trails Assam 464 for 9 dec. by 121 runs.Nagaland 534 for 7 dec. and 10 for 0 leads Arunachal Pradesh 460 by 84 runs.Rajasthan 327 for 7 leads Gujarat 325 by two runs.Madhya Pradesh 124 and 308 for 5 leads Railways 244 by 188 runs.J&K 360 and 184 for 5 leads Services 242 by 302 runs.Goa 270 and 229 for 5 leads Puducherry 260 by 239 runs.Mizoram 114 for 7 trails Meghalaya 662 for 4 dec. by 548 runs.Baroda 179 for 8 trails UP 431 by 252 runs.Karnataka 171 and 30 for 0 trails Saurashtra 581 for 7 dec. by 380 runs.Jharkhand 170 and 47 for 1 trails Maharashtra 434 by 217 runs.