Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 5, Day 4: TN battles for survival against Mumbai

Scores at the Stumps, Day 3 Sikkim 264 and 69 for 3 trails Chandigarh 360 by 27 runs. Uttarakhand 90 and 21 for 1 trails Tripura 279 for 5 dec. by 168 runs. Odisha 160 and 147 for 7 needs 32 runs to beat Haryana 90 and 248. Tamil Nadu 249 for 7 trails Mumbai 488 by 239 runs. Hyderabad 225 and 45 for 3 trails Andhra 489 for 8 dec. by 219 runs. Chhattisgarh 318 and 25 for 1 trails Assam 464 for 9 dec. by 121 runs. Nagaland 534 for 7 dec. and 10 for 0 leads Arunachal Pradesh 460 by 84 runs. Rajasthan 327 for 7 leads Gujarat 325 by two runs. Madhya Pradesh 124 and 308 for 5 leads Railways 244 by 188 runs. J&K 360 and 184 for 5 leads Services 242 by 302 runs. Goa 270 and 229 for 5 leads Puducherry 260 by 239 runs. Mizoram 114 for 7 trails Meghalaya 662 for 4 dec. by 548 runs. Baroda 179 for 8 trails UP 431 by 252 runs. Karnataka 171 and 30 for 0 trails Saurashtra 581 for 7 dec. by 380 runs. Jharkhand 170 and 47 for 1 trails Maharashtra 434 by 217 runs.