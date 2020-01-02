Ranji Trophy: Formidable Punjab hosts depleted Delhi

Without Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and speedster Ishant Sharma, a depleted Delhi will have to improve its game significantly to present a tough challenge against table topper Punjab in its Ranji Trophy match, beginning in Mohali on Friday.

Delhi, whose batting has proved to be its weakest link so far this season, will find it tougher in the absence of Dhawan, who will miss the game as he will be on national duty with Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting January 5 in Guwahati.

The southpaw had made a match-winning 140 in testing conditions against Hyderabad in the previous game at Feroz Shah Kotla grounds.

Kunal Chandela, who failed in the last two games after scoring a hundred against Kerala in the tournament-opener, is likely to open with Anuj Rawat in Dhawan’s absence.

Since it is an away game, Delhi’s lead pacer Ishant is also unavailable as he will play only home matches as part of his workload management. Expectations are high on 21-year-old Simrajeet Singh, who impressed in the last two games against Hyderabad and Andhra, taking 12 wickets.

Medium pacer Subodh Bhati may get a chance to play his first game of the season in Ishant’s absence. After salvaging a draw against Kerala, Delhi had lost to Andhra in an away game before beating Hyderabad at home.

The Dhruv Shorey-led side has its task cut out against host Punjab, which is the team to beat with two bonus-point victories and a draw. Young India batsman Shubman Gill was back among the runs with a 100 in the last game against defending champion Vidarbha.

He would be aiming to make more runs before he leaves for New Zealand with the 'A' team. Captain Mandeep Singh has been leading from the front with 385 runs in three games, including a double hundred.

Gurkeerat Singh too is in fine form, having scored 149 against Vidarbha. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been the pick of Punjab’s bowlers with 11 wickets at an average of 18.45.