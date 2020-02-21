Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, LIVE SCORE: Karun Nair falls, Karnataka lose early wicket

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the four quarterfinal contests.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Ricky Bhui holds the key along with opener C.R. Gnaneshwar as Andhra aim to bat the day out and reach closer to Saurashtra's total of 419. Andhra 55/2

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir | Shreedutta Chidananda with an update | And Karnataka lose a wicket off the second ball of the day. Karun Nair edges Aquib Nabi behind. It was just a gentle defensive push. Karnataka 56/3

There was bright sunshine at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu in the evening on Day Two, and Karnataka will hope it stays that way for the entire day today to get some cricket in. It's been a frustrating couple of days for the side as only six overs could be bowled in the match - on Day One, due to bad light, and on Day Two, due to wet patches caused by overnight rain.

Who will take the first-innings lead in Cuttack? The contest is nicely poised; Odisha is 181 runs behind and has six wickets in hand. Bengal would have been buoyed by the wicket of Govinda Poddar; he was dismissed off what turned out to be the final delivery of Day Two. Opener Shantanu Mishra and No. 3 Debasish Samantray have been the chief architects of the innings so far for the home team.

In contrast, the quarterfinal contest at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Valsad is turning out to be quite one sided. After Parthiv Patel's century on the first day, Roosh Kalaria pitched in with his own century as Gujarat registered a total of 602 for 8 before declaring. Goa, in reply, is struggling, having lost its openers early.

In Ongole, Saurashtra has gained control after Chirag Jani and Prerak Mankad batted for much of Day Two. Andhra trails by 379 runs in the first innings, with eight wickets in hand.