Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mohammed seven-for puts TN on top of Baroda

Led by medium-pacer M. Mohammed’s seven-wicket haul and backed by openers Abhinav Mukund and L. Suryapprakash, Tamil Nadu seized the initiative against Baroda on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group fixture here at the Motobaug Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After winning a crucial toss, Mohammed ran through the Baroda line up to bundle out the home team for just 174. Abhinav (73 batting) and Suryaprakash (61 batting) then produced some free-flowing stroke play to take TN to 135 for no loss at stumps with 26 boundaries between them.

Mohammed kept it simple and made full use of the conditions bowling full. He forced the batsmen to make the errors. Kedar Devdhar was the first to go when he was foxed by a short-pitched delivery, top-edging to the mid-wicket fielder before the other opener Ahmadnoor Pathan was caught at slip going for a drive.

Vishnu Solanki then found a few boundaries off Mohammed after he was dropped twice by Jagadeesan on 0 and 2 before Abhishek Tanwar struck twice in two overs dismissing Solanki and skipper Krunal Pandya to reduce Baroda to 50 for four.

In his second spell, Mohammed changed ends and found immediate success with two very good deliveries to dismiss Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan. He had Hooda leg-before with a sharp inswinger while Pathan edged to third slip with the extra bounce taking him by surprise.

Even as wickets kept falling, Baroda batsmen kept finding the boundaries but none of the batsmen capitalised on their starts.

At the stroke of lunch, Mohammed completed his five-wicket haul dismissing Swapnil Singh caught at slip to have Baroda struggling at 95/7.

After reducing Baroda to 100 for 8, TN once again let the opposition off the hook as Atit Sheth went after the tiring medium-pacers. When Mohammed and Tanwar were taken off, Sheth and Anureet Singh went after K Vignesh who looked lacklustre and failed to hold up one end leaking runs at close to five runs per over.

In the final session of play, TN batsmen had the best batting conditions and could drive easily as both the batsmen produced stylish cover drives scoring at more than four runs per over to cap off a wonderful day.