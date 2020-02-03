New selectors will be appointed by the end of month: Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to complete the process of picking the national selectors by the end of this month.

The Board president, Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, indicated that the newly formed three-member Cricket Advisory Committee -- comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik -- will begin the interviews soon. "It should be done by this month," Ganguly said.

However, Sportstar understands that the formalities will only be completed after the Apex council meets in Ahmedabad on February 13.

"BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) and treasurer (Arun Singh Dhumal) are also in New Zealand currently and the appointment process is expected to be completed once they return," one of the officials in the know of things said.

With MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda finishing their terms, the Board has to pick two candidates for the vacant positions.

However, there is no clarity on when the interview process for the women's national selection will begin. It has been learnt that around 38 candidates have applied for the five vacant positions. Last month, the Board had invited applications for the five vacant slots after the Hemlata Kala-led panel completed its term.