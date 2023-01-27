Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad suffers humiliating nine wickets defeat to Delhi

With this defeat, Hyderabad finished the league with just one point from seven games, which included six straight losses.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 27 January, 2023 13:37 IST
Delhi players pose for a photograph after their nine-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on January 27, 2023.

Delhi players pose for a photograph after their nine-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on January 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The humiliation was complete for Hyderabad.

The home team suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday. With this defeat, Hyderabad finished the league with just one point from seven games, which included six straight losses.

The lacklustre performance resulted in Hyderabad being relegated to the Plate Group of the championship.

Pacer Harshit Rana, 21, returned with his career-best figures of seven for 45 in his only fifth first-class match to fashion Delhi’s convincing win. He picked three more wickets to his overnight haul of four, ensuring that the Hyderabad innings lasted just 6.4 overs to be bowled out for 124, after conceding a lead of 78 runs.

Divij Mehra also picked three wickets to help Delhi’s cause. The defeat, in a way, was not unexpected, given the batting horrors that were the feature of Hyderabad’s campaign this season.

The first to be dismissed this morning was Shashank Lokesh, who nicked one from Divij in the second over of the day, and in the next over Santosh Goud was caught at second slip by Himmat Singh of Rana, presenting a sorry sight of Hyderabad’s batting.

With these two gone, it was only a formality as Rana ensured there were no more worries despite debutant Praneeth Raj hitting him for four fours in one over.

Chasing a modest target of 47, Delhi lost captain Yash Dhull, mistiming a pull stroke off pacer Kartikeyak Kak, the lead wicket-taker for Hyderabad this season. But, there was never a doubt as Delhi wrapped up the contest in 8.4 overs.

The Scores:
Hyderabad - 1st innings: 355
Delhi - 1st innings: 433
Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Rawat b Rana 11, Rahul Radesh c Rawat b Mehra 6, K. Rohit Rayudu c Rawat b Rana 32, K. Nitesh Reddy c Shokeen b Rana 0, Chandan Sahani b Rana 0, T. Santosh Goud c Himmat b Rana 21, Shashank Lokesh c Rawat b Mehra 12, Ajay Dev Goud not out 5, G. Aniketh Reddy c Himmat b Rana 1, Kartikeya Kak b Rana 0, S. Praneeth Raj c Shorey b Mehra 27.
Extras: (b-5, lb-2, nb-2) 9
Total: (all out in 37.4 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-18, 3-25, 4-25, 5-76, 6-91, 7-91, 8-93, 9-93, 10-124
Delhi bowling: Rana 12-3-45-7, Mehra 10.4-3-34-3, Vijayran 8-1-25-0, Shokeen 5-1-10-0, Lalit 2-0-3-0.
Delhi - 2nd innings: Yash Dhull c Radesh b Kak 9, Dhruv Shorey not out 23 Hrithik Shokeen not out 12
Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1) 3
Total: (for one wkt in 8.4 overs) 47
Fall of wickets: 1-25
Hyderabad bowling: 4.4.-1-26-1, Ajay Dev 3-0-10-0, Praneeth 1-0-9-0.
Result: Delhi won by 9 wickets

