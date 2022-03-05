Ranji Trophy: Karnataka well on top vs Puducherry despite Rohit's defiant 100

D. Rohit displayed resolve, character and a compelling repertoire of strokes. A captain’s innings, it was.

Even as wickets fell around him, Rohit remained unbeaten with 100 (133b, 15x4, 2x6) on day three of this Ranji Trophy duel at the SSN ground,

However, Karnataka, for whom off-spinner K. Gowtham scalped five, bowling with flight, turn and deception, kept chipping away, dismissing Pondicherry for 241 and then reducing it to 62 for four following on.

In the second innings, Pondicherry opener K. Aravind perished to an uppish flick off seamer Vidyadhar Patil and Nayan Kangeyan was done in by an away-seamer from the pacey Prasidh Krishna.

Paras Dogra fell to a Prasidh delivery of movement and lift and Shreyas Gopal’s leg-break accounted for S. Karthik. A sharp burst of rain ended play early.

The day belonged to Rohit and his hundred was not without drama. A hefty blow - a six between long-on and mid-wicket - off Gowtham took the Pondicherry skipper to 97. Soon, he moved to 98.

Then, Rohit attempted a brace through covers off Prasidh but had to be content with a single. Amidst much tension, last man Subodh Bhati survived four deliveries from Prasidh with Rohit on 99.

Rohit then drove Gowtham to mid-on to complete a single and pumped his fists in delight. He will savour this century.

Nothing encapsulated his batting more than a rousing on-drive off the fiery Prasidh. It had enterprise and placement with the timing sending the sphere speeding to the boundary. He got into good positions to sweep, pull and drive leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, on-drove and then lofted Gowtham for the maximum.

Rohit cover-drove with poise and balance. And he punched seamer Kaverappa through point, then drove the paceman, beating mid-off.

For Karnataka, Gowtham extracted turn and the ball that went through straight carried much danger. His deliveries had dip and drift and he beat Pawan Deshpande (29) in the air.

Debutant paceman Vidwath Kaverappa made a distinct impression with his aggression and speed.

Unbeaten on 10 in the second innings, Rohit will resume another battle on Sunday.