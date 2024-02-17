MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272

Ranji Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Day 2 of the Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place in various grounds around the country on February 17, 2024

Updated : Feb 17, 2024 10:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Shivam Dube in action during Mumbai Vs Assam Ranji Match at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday.
Mumbai’s Shivam Dube in action during Mumbai Vs Assam Ranji Match at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
Mumbai’s Shivam Dube in action during Mumbai Vs Assam Ranji Match at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from Day 2 of Round 7 Ranji Trophy matches taking place on February 17.

  • February 17, 2024 10:40
    Kerala 8/1 in 1.5 overs

    Early jolt for Kerala as Jalaj Saxena perishes for 4 in the second over of the day. Raju with the wicket for Andhra.

  • February 17, 2024 10:39
    HP 319/6 in 101.5 overs

    Sidak Singh gets the important wicket of Rishi Dhawan after his half century. HP will now look to add as many runs as possible with four wickets left in the hut.

  • February 17, 2024 10:37
    Services 59/1

    Arshin Kulkarni picks up his first Ranji wicket as he scalps the wicket of Nitin Tanwar, breaking a solid opening partnership.

  • February 17, 2024 10:33
    Mumbai 241/9

    Shayan: Dibakar Johori claims his fourth wicket as Tanush Kotian is caught behind. 

    Mumbai loses another wicket in Mohit Avasthi. A sharp catch by the Assam wicketkeeper off an Abdul Ajij delivery. Mumbai 241 for 9.

  • February 17, 2024 10:30
    Vidarbha 346/7 in 97.1 overs

    Aditya Sarvate falls for 99! Aman Kumar cleans him up after a stellar innings. Both set batters departing in the first hour of play for Vidarbha against Haryana.

  • February 17, 2024 10:27
    Bengal 182/3 in 50.2 overs

    Veteran Anustup Majumdar falls for 39 to the opposition skipper Ashutosh Aman. Bengal leads by 91 runs vs Bihar.

  • February 17, 2024 10:25
    Vasavada hits 100!

    Arpit Vasavada brings up his century in 152 balls to take Saurashtra to 219. Saurashtra’s lead past the 75-run mark now against Manipur. Prerak Mankad unbeaten at the other end. 

  • February 17, 2024 10:22
    Andhra 272 all out

    Basil Thampi picks up a four-wicket haul as Andhra folds for 272 in its first innings against Kerala. Captain Ricky Bhui remains unbeaten on 87. 

  • February 17, 2024 10:20
    Hundred for Vijay Shankar!!

    Shankar joins Indrajith in the 100 club for the game, their partnership now zooming to 220 in the first innings. Safe to say they’re batting Punjab out of this encounter. 

    TN 327/4 in 99 overs.

  • February 17, 2024 10:07
    Himachal Pradesh 296/5 in 95.1 overs

    The centurion Nikhil Gangta falls within the first half hour today. Pankaj Yadav gets him for 108 off 242 balls. 

  • February 17, 2024 10:06
    Chandigarh 227/8 in 93.5 overs

    Vyshak picks up his fourth wicket, removing Mayank Sidhu who scored 31 (95). Chance for Karnataka to fold up the tail after a few frustrating partnerships.

  • February 17, 2024 10:05
    Mumbai 219/7 in 50.3 overs

    Dibakar Johori removes Shardul Thakur for 2. Dube unbeaten at the other end after his century.

  • February 17, 2024 09:44
    Goa 317 all out

    Chintan Gaja picks up his third wicket as Lakshay Garg falls for 6 to close out the Goa first innings at 317. Captain Darshan Misal the top-scorer with 89.

  • February 17, 2024 09:42
    Railways 105 all out

    A five wicket haul for Manisankar Murasingh as Tripura manages to bowl Railways out for 105, a 44-run deficit from its first innings score.

  • February 17, 2024 09:23
    Rajasthan 101/3 in 33.1 overs

    Sumit Godara falls to Utkarsh Singh early on Day 2 for 44. Mahipal Lomror in at 5. Rajasthan trails Jharkhand by 87 runs.

  • February 17, 2024 09:22
    Bengal 129/2 in 37 overs

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (61*) and Anustup Majumdar continue proceedings for Bengal against Bihar on the second morning. Bengal already leads by 34 runs. 

  • February 17, 2024 09:20
    Delhi vs Odisha Day 1 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Senapati’s ton hands Odisha opening day honours against Delhi

    Subhransu Senapati cracked his eighth Ranji Trophy century and second of the season to put Odisha in command against Delhi on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy league match.

  • February 17, 2024 09:11
    ICYMI

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane given out for ‘obstructing the field’, called back after Assam withdraws appeal

    The incident happened on the last delivery before Tea was called on Day 1 during Mumbai’s last Ranji Trophy group fixture against Assam.

  • February 17, 2024 09:04
    TN vs Punjab Day 1 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery against Punjab

    An unbeaten 184-run stand between Vijay Shankar and B. Indrajith salvaged Tamil Nadu from precarious 107/4 on Day 1 against Punjab.

  • February 17, 2024 08:56
    Pondicherry vs Himachal Day 1

    Nikhil Gangta’s marathon 100 got Himachal Pradesh off to a solid start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group D fixture against Pondicherry at the Siachem Stadium on Friday.

    Gangta trusted his front-foot defence, played with a straight bat and punched off the backfoot to make the most of batting-friendly conditions. He reached the three-figure mark with a lofted cover-drive off his 224th ball in the last over and closed the day with his team at 272 for four.

    - Sahil Mathur

    Read full report through the link below

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta’s century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry on Day 1

    Gangta’s sedate hundred off 224 deliveries allowed Himachal make the most of batting-friendly conditions and end Day 1 at 272/4.

  • February 17, 2024 08:46
    Karnataka vs Chandigarh Day 1 report

    A fighting 79 by Chandigarh’s Karan Kaila kept Karnataka at bay on the first day of their Ranji Trophy encounter in Hubbali on Friday.

    Kaila’s 340-minute vigil rescued Chandigarh from a precarious 37 for three. The visitor would be pleased to finish the day on 219 for six. 

    The southpaw showed tremendous patience to blunt the Karnataka attack. Kaila, playing his ninth First-Class match, fell short of a maiden century when he was adjudged leg-before to pacer V. Vyshak. Kaila missed a fine flick, and indicated that the ball was going down leg.

    - Ashwin Achal

    Read full report by clicking on the image below.

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1

    Karnataka started brightly, taking three early wickets before Karan Kalia (79 off 207) dropped anchor to take Chandigarh to 219/6 at Stumps on Day 1.

  • February 17, 2024 08:35
    Scores at Day 1 Stumps

    At Agartala, Railways 72/7 in 26 overs vs Tripura 149 in 52.1 overs 

    At Jamshedpur, Rajasthan 79/2 in 29 overs vs Jharkhand 188 in 58.3 overs

    At Kolkata, Bengal 111/2 in 33 overs vs Bihar 95 in 46.4 overs

    At Rajkot, Saurashtra 153/3 in 43 overs vs Manipur 142 in 45 overs

    At Palam, Services 27/0 in 9 overs vs Maharashtra 225 in 79 overs

    At Nagpur, Vidarbha 313/5 in 86 overs vs Haryana

    At Vizianagaram, Andhra 260/7 in 89.3 overs vs Kerala

    At Mumbai, Mumbai 217/6 in 48.4 overs vs Assam 84 in 32.1 overs

    At Lucknow, Chattisgarh 238/4 in 87 overs vs Uttar Pradesh

    At Hubli, Chandigarh 219/6 in 89 overs vs Karnataka

    At Salem, Tamil Nadu 291/4 in 90 overs vs Punjab

    At Porvorim, Goa 309/9 in 83 overs vs Gujarat

    At Indore, J&K 42/3 in 17 overs vs Madhya Pradesh 200 in 65.4 overs

    At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 295/5 in 89 overs vs Baroda

    At Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh 272/4 in 90 overs

    At New Delhi, Odisha 314/4 in 88 overs vs Delhi

  • February 17, 2024 08:30
    Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to live updates from Day 2 of the last round of Ranji Trophy fixtures. Stay Tuned for updates from all live matches around the country.

Ranji Trophy

