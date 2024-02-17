Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272

Pondicherry vs Himachal Day 1

Nikhil Gangta’s marathon 100 got Himachal Pradesh off to a solid start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group D fixture against Pondicherry at the Siachem Stadium on Friday.

Gangta trusted his front-foot defence, played with a straight bat and punched off the backfoot to make the most of batting-friendly conditions. He reached the three-figure mark with a lofted cover-drive off his 224th ball in the last over and closed the day with his team at 272 for four.

- Sahil Mathur

