Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272

Key Updates
- February 17, 2024 10:40Kerala 8/1 in 1.5 overs
Early jolt for Kerala as Jalaj Saxena perishes for 4 in the second over of the day. Raju with the wicket for Andhra.
- February 17, 2024 10:39HP 319/6 in 101.5 overs
Sidak Singh gets the important wicket of Rishi Dhawan after his half century. HP will now look to add as many runs as possible with four wickets left in the hut.
- February 17, 2024 10:37Services 59/1
Arshin Kulkarni picks up his first Ranji wicket as he scalps the wicket of Nitin Tanwar, breaking a solid opening partnership.
- February 17, 2024 10:33Mumbai 241/9
Shayan: Dibakar Johori claims his fourth wicket as Tanush Kotian is caught behind.
Mumbai loses another wicket in Mohit Avasthi. A sharp catch by the Assam wicketkeeper off an Abdul Ajij delivery. Mumbai 241 for 9.
- February 17, 2024 10:30Vidarbha 346/7 in 97.1 overs
Aditya Sarvate falls for 99! Aman Kumar cleans him up after a stellar innings. Both set batters departing in the first hour of play for Vidarbha against Haryana.
- February 17, 2024 10:27Bengal 182/3 in 50.2 overs
Veteran Anustup Majumdar falls for 39 to the opposition skipper Ashutosh Aman. Bengal leads by 91 runs vs Bihar.
- February 17, 2024 10:25Vasavada hits 100!
Arpit Vasavada brings up his century in 152 balls to take Saurashtra to 219. Saurashtra’s lead past the 75-run mark now against Manipur. Prerak Mankad unbeaten at the other end.
- February 17, 2024 10:22Andhra 272 all out
Basil Thampi picks up a four-wicket haul as Andhra folds for 272 in its first innings against Kerala. Captain Ricky Bhui remains unbeaten on 87.
- February 17, 2024 10:20Hundred for Vijay Shankar!!
Shankar joins Indrajith in the 100 club for the game, their partnership now zooming to 220 in the first innings. Safe to say they’re batting Punjab out of this encounter.
TN 327/4 in 99 overs.
- February 17, 2024 10:07Himachal Pradesh 296/5 in 95.1 overs
The centurion Nikhil Gangta falls within the first half hour today. Pankaj Yadav gets him for 108 off 242 balls.
- February 17, 2024 10:06Chandigarh 227/8 in 93.5 overs
Vyshak picks up his fourth wicket, removing Mayank Sidhu who scored 31 (95). Chance for Karnataka to fold up the tail after a few frustrating partnerships.
- February 17, 2024 10:05Mumbai 219/7 in 50.3 overs
Dibakar Johori removes Shardul Thakur for 2. Dube unbeaten at the other end after his century.
- February 17, 2024 09:44Goa 317 all out
Chintan Gaja picks up his third wicket as Lakshay Garg falls for 6 to close out the Goa first innings at 317. Captain Darshan Misal the top-scorer with 89.
- February 17, 2024 09:42Railways 105 all out
A five wicket haul for Manisankar Murasingh as Tripura manages to bowl Railways out for 105, a 44-run deficit from its first innings score.
- February 17, 2024 09:23Rajasthan 101/3 in 33.1 overs
Sumit Godara falls to Utkarsh Singh early on Day 2 for 44. Mahipal Lomror in at 5. Rajasthan trails Jharkhand by 87 runs.
- February 17, 2024 09:22Bengal 129/2 in 37 overs
Abhimanyu Easwaran (61*) and Anustup Majumdar continue proceedings for Bengal against Bihar on the second morning. Bengal already leads by 34 runs.
- February 17, 2024 09:20Delhi vs Odisha Day 1 report
- February 17, 2024 08:56Pondicherry vs Himachal Day 1
Nikhil Gangta’s marathon 100 got Himachal Pradesh off to a solid start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group D fixture against Pondicherry at the Siachem Stadium on Friday.
Gangta trusted his front-foot defence, played with a straight bat and punched off the backfoot to make the most of batting-friendly conditions. He reached the three-figure mark with a lofted cover-drive off his 224th ball in the last over and closed the day with his team at 272 for four.
- Sahil Mathur
Read full report through the link below
- February 17, 2024 08:46Karnataka vs Chandigarh Day 1 report
A fighting 79 by Chandigarh’s Karan Kaila kept Karnataka at bay on the first day of their Ranji Trophy encounter in Hubbali on Friday.
Kaila’s 340-minute vigil rescued Chandigarh from a precarious 37 for three. The visitor would be pleased to finish the day on 219 for six.
The southpaw showed tremendous patience to blunt the Karnataka attack. Kaila, playing his ninth First-Class match, fell short of a maiden century when he was adjudged leg-before to pacer V. Vyshak. Kaila missed a fine flick, and indicated that the ball was going down leg.
- Ashwin Achal
Read full report by clicking on the image below.
- February 17, 2024 08:35Scores at Day 1 Stumps
At Agartala, Railways 72/7 in 26 overs vs Tripura 149 in 52.1 overs
At Jamshedpur, Rajasthan 79/2 in 29 overs vs Jharkhand 188 in 58.3 overs
At Kolkata, Bengal 111/2 in 33 overs vs Bihar 95 in 46.4 overs
At Rajkot, Saurashtra 153/3 in 43 overs vs Manipur 142 in 45 overs
At Palam, Services 27/0 in 9 overs vs Maharashtra 225 in 79 overs
At Nagpur, Vidarbha 313/5 in 86 overs vs Haryana
At Vizianagaram, Andhra 260/7 in 89.3 overs vs Kerala
At Mumbai, Mumbai 217/6 in 48.4 overs vs Assam 84 in 32.1 overs
At Lucknow, Chattisgarh 238/4 in 87 overs vs Uttar Pradesh
At Hubli, Chandigarh 219/6 in 89 overs vs Karnataka
At Salem, Tamil Nadu 291/4 in 90 overs vs Punjab
At Porvorim, Goa 309/9 in 83 overs vs Gujarat
At Indore, J&K 42/3 in 17 overs vs Madhya Pradesh 200 in 65.4 overs
At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 295/5 in 89 overs vs Baroda
At Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh 272/4 in 90 overs
At New Delhi, Odisha 314/4 in 88 overs vs Delhi
- February 17, 2024 08:30Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to live updates from Day 2 of the last round of Ranji Trophy fixtures. Stay Tuned for updates from all live matches around the country.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272
- IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: England 254/4; Bumrah, Kuldeep strike to remove Root, Bairstow
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Why Indian players are wearing black armbands
- Man City stuns Chelsea to go level on points at top of WSL
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE