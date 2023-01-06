Ranji Trophy Round 4 Live Updates, Day 4 Live Score: Tamil Nadu takes lead

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates
Odisha 392/6 vs Nagaland 433
Andhra 135 & 462 vs Hyderabad 197 & 75-2
Tripura - vs Chandigarh 455-3
Bihar 139/7 vs Sikkim 157
Uttarakhand 272 vs Bengal 387 & 48/1
Uttar Pradesh 35/3 vs Haryana 365
Baroda 355 vs Himachal Pradesh 556/8
Maharashtra 594-9 dec vs Assam 274
Mumbai 481 vs Tamil Nadu 144 & 380/4
Karnataka 366 vs Chhattisgarh 311 & 35/2
Kerala 265 & 172/6 vs Goa 311
Rajasthan 287 vs Jharkhand 92 & 330-6
Services 466/7 dec vs Pondicherry 216 & 128-6
Madhya Pradesh 309 & 257/5 dec vs Vidarbha 160 & 13-1
Arunachal Pradesh 331 & 12/3 vs Meghalaya 610/6 dec & 132-3 dec
Results
Manipur 277 vs Mizoram 104 & 137
Manipur Won by an innings and 36 runs
Railways 427 vs Jammu & Kashmir | J & K
161 & 193
Railways Won by an innings and 73 runs
Gujarat 97 & 138 vs Punjab 286 & 329-9 dec
Punjab Won by 380 Runs
Saurashtra 574/8 d vs Delhi 133 & 227
Saurashtra Won by an innings and 214 Runs
Kerala vs Goa: Off-spinner Mohit Redkar claims three wickets that fell in the morning to reduce Kerala to 182/9. He was on a hat-trick after cleaning up Rohan Prem(70) and Basil Thampi (0) off successive balls. N. P. Basil prevented the hat trick. Kerala190/9. Darshan rearranges Vaiskh’s stumps, Kerala all out for 200 leaving Goa a target of 155. N. P. Basil slogged Mohit for two sixes to prop up the total. Mohit finishes with figures of 6/73.