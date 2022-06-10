Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 5 Highlights: Bengal advances to semis on the basis of first-innings lead

Welcome to Sportstar's live score and updates of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru.

Runs galore by the Bengal top order to crush Jharkhand under a mountain of runs. And it reaches the semifinal without having lost a single game this season. Arun Lal's wards have given themselves a good chance of regaining the title after 32 years.

13.57 IST: And it's a draw. Bengal advances to semifinals on the basis of first-innings lead. The players shake hands after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal. What a comprehensive annihilation of the opposition.

Bengal v Jharkhand | Manoj Tiwary is run out! Here's Dhruva: Unfortunate end to Manoj Tiwary's classy knock. He is run out following a miscommunication with Shahbaz Ahmed. Goes for 138. Bengal 297 for 6.

LUNCH At Bengaluru : Bengal 773 for 7 dec. and 199 for 4 in 64 overs (Tiwary 64 batting) leads Jharkhand 298 by 674 runs.

Bengal v Jharkhand | Here's Dhruva: Bengal has upped the ante after Lunch, scoring 97 runs in 17 overs in the session. Bengal 296 for 5. While Manoj Tiwary has raced to 136, cutting loose after his hundred, Shahbaz Ahmed in unbeaten on 37 off 43.

Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle - channeling #RCB vibes. #RanjiTrophy — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) June 10, 2022

Bengal v Jharkhand | Manoj Tiwary gets to his 28th first-class century. Here's Dhruva: 100 for Manoj Tiwary - his 28th in FC cricket. Does a Dhawan-like "thigh-five" celebration after reaching the milestone. His last triple-digit score was an unbeaten 303 against Hyderabad in the 2019-20 season.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva: Five-wicket haul for Shahbaz Nadeem as Abishek Porel drives the first ball he faces after Lunch to the cover fielder. Bengal 201/4.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva: Lunch taken on Day 5. Bengal 199/4 in 64 overs. Tiwary unbeaten on 84.

Manoj Tiwary with his solid defence. Finally a clear view of the action at the picturesque Just Cricket Academy Ground. #RanjiTrophy @CabCricket pic.twitter.com/bZyKlxCLJA — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) June 10, 2022

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva texts: Bengal 154/4 in 53 overs. Abishek Porel punches off the backfoot and past mid-on before leaning into a crisp drive for back-to-back fours. Bengal is likely to bat till Tea and shake hands with Jharkhand at the break.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva: Consecutive fifties for Manoj Tiwary. Has looked to score quickly since the start of day's play. Started it with a four. First 50 of the innings for Bengal, leads by 608 runs with six wickets in hand.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | update from Dhruva: Shahbaz Nadeem gets his fourth wicket. His arm ball goes through the defence of Anustup Majumdar, who goes for 38. Bengal 129/4, leads by 604 runs.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva: Another bright and sunny day at the Just Cricket Academy - but the last one for Jharkhand in the tournament. Anustup Majumdar and Manoj Tiwary will hope to stay as long as they can in the middle and get some much-needed practice ahead of the semis.

STUMPS, DAY 4

1. Bengal 76/3 in 31 overs (Majumdar 22*, Tiwary 12*) leads by 551 runs vs Jharkhand

2. Mumbai (647/7d & 261/3d) beats Uttarakhand (114 all out & 69 all out)

3. Madhya Pradesh (397 all out & 26/0) beats Punjab (219 all out & 203 all out)

After Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh sealed their semifinal spots on Thursday, the game between Bengal and Jharkhand extended to the reserved fifth day.

On Friday, when the match will resume, Bengal, which currently has 551 runs lead, will look to score some quick runs to let its bowlers wrap up Jharkhand's second innings for a win.

On Day 4, Virat Singh's brave 113 not out against Bengal's menacing bowling attack meant the latter has to wait to seal its place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Sayan Mondal and Shahbaz Ahmed took four wickets each to bowl out Jharkhand for 298 runs.

Commencing its second innings, Bengal lost three quick wickets for 76 runs, leaving Anustup Majumdar and Manoj Tiwary to hold the guard.