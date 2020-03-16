Cricket Cricket R. Ashwin: Social distancing hasn't caught on in Chennai yet The Indian cricketer does not believe his hometown, Chennai, has taken to social distancing to tackle the novel coronavirus as seriously as it should. PTI CHENNAI 16 March, 2020 07:00 IST Sportspersons and celebrities have been advocating better hygiene and precautions like social distancing to protect from COVID-19. - Getty Images PTI CHENNAI 16 March, 2020 07:00 IST India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is convinced that the recommended social distancing hasn’t caught the people of Chennai yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the world.“Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” Ashwin tweeted. Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2020 Declared pandemic by the United Nations earlier this week, the coronavirus’ death toll has reached 6000 while infecting nearly 1,60,000 people across the world.The affliction has so far claimed two lives in India with the number of positive cases reaching 107 till Sunday night.The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events across the world, including the Olympic Qualifiers, European club football, the NBA in USA and cricket’s much-awaited Indian Premier League.pSportspersons and celebrities have been advocating better hygiene and precautions like social distancing to ensure one is safe from contracting COVID-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos