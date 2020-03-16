More Sports More Sports Coronavirus: Nike closes stores in US and some other countries Sports goods manufacturer Nike called for a shut down of its stores across multiple countries with the exception of the outlets in few Asian countries. AFP 16 March, 2020 05:00 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE. - Reuters AFP 16 March, 2020 05:00 IST Multinational sporting goods seller Nike will close its stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand for 11 days starting Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement received Sunday by AFP.Nike stores in South Korea, Japan and much of China will remain open, however, the statement said.It added that its online sales would continue as usual.On Friday, the company had encouraged its US-based employees to work from home if possible. Nike has roughly 25,000 employees in the United States and more than 70,000 worldwide. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.