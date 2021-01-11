"At least my teammates like me, d**khead" - all Ashwin, Paine said during heated sledging episode at SCG

Sparks flew on the final day of the Sydney Test as Australia captain Tim Paine and India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin got embroiled in an expletive-laden exchange.

Australia, growing increasingly frustrated, needing five wickets to win, with Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari putting up an epic blockathon, decided to put an end to the friendliness that had been a topic of discussion ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series.

It all started with Paine saying, "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash, I'll tell you what, woohoo," ahead of an over of spinner Nathan Lyon.

To this Ashwin replied, “Just like we want to get you to India. That will be your last series.”

“Maybe. Are you a selector here as well?” Paine replied, adding, “At least my teammates like me, d**khead. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. “Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them."

The Tamil Nadu cricketer meanwhile refused to bat until Paine stopped chattering. “Tell me when you’re done," he said.

“I’ll talk all day, mate. Wait until you get to the Gabba, pal,” Paine said.

Later, when Lyon enquired why there was a hold-up in play, Ashwin said, “It’s your guy, man. Not me."



Paine talks IPL again



“How many IPL teams wanted you when you asked every single one of them to have you?” Paine went on.

“Oh I’ll come if I’m captain. I’ve played a series in India. Yeah. Can’t remember my average, 60-something?,” the 36-year-old continued in response to Ashwin's earlier remark.

Moments later, Paine put down a catch off the bowling of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc - the third time on Monday, having dropped Rishabh Pant on 3 and then 56, earlier in the day.

The incident drew the attention of the commentators as well, with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar saying he "never was a big fan of banter." Former Australia spinner Shane Warne added, "Ashwin is well within his right to do that [stop batting while Paine chirped behind the wickets].