Ravindra Jadeja second in Test rankings for allrounders

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued to be best-placed Indians in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Kyle Jamieson, who impressed in his maiden outing in the subcontinent, was ranked ninth in the ICC Test bowling rankings, while Tim Southee was within a point of second-placed R Ashwin following his eight-wicket match haul in Kanpur. Pat Cummins, Australia's new Test captain, heads the list.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Ravindra Jadeja jumped one place to be ranked second, behind West Indies' Jason Holder. Jadeja struck a half-century in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand, while his five wickets in the match also helped him jump to 19th in the bowling chart. Ashwin is the third-ranked allrounder and 79th among batters.