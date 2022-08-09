Cricket

Renuka Singh rises to career-best ranking after CWG performance

Renuka Singh picked 11 wickets at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which helped her gain 10 places in the latest ICC rankings.

PTI
09 August, 2022 16:57 IST
Renuka Singh celebrates after winning the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Renuka Singh celebrates after winning the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian pacer Renuka Singh, the leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games, reached a career-best ranking of 18 in the latest ICC T20 women's rankings released on Tuesday.

The 11 scalps at the recently-concluded Birmingham Games, where India finished with a silver medal, helped Renuka jump 10 places and enter the top 20 for the first time.

READ MORE: Kohli, Rahul back for Asia Cup; Bumrah out injured

Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form saw her score 146 runs in the Birmingham Games, helping her gain seven spots and return to the top 10 batters list for the first time since October 2021. She is ranked 10th.

Smriti Mandhana dropped two spots to fourth, while Shafali Verma slipped to sixth. Deepti Sharma gained two slots to reach the 36th position in the batters list. Among bowlers, left-arm spinners Radha Yadav moved up to 14th.

