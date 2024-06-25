MagazineBuy Print

Mandhana, Harmanpreet in top-10 of ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

Mandhana maintained her place in the top 10 after a stellar outing against South Africa, scoring 343 runs in the three-match series.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:28 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s batter Smriti Mandhana with Harmanpreet Kaur.
India’s batter Smriti Mandhana with Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's batter Smriti Mandhana with Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped a rung to fourth spot while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur jumped two places to ninth position in the ICC women’s ODI batting rankings issued on Tuesday.

Mandhana has 738 rating points while Harmanpreet garnered 648 points.

Mandhana maintained her place in the top 10 after a stellar outing against South Africa, scoring 343 runs in the three-match series.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt continued her rise towards top spot, jumping three places to second on the back of her superb recent run against India and now trails No.1 ranked batter Nat Sciver-Brunt of England by just 16 rating points.

India-W vs South Africa-W, ODI Series Review

While South Africa lost the three-match series against India 0-3, Wolvaardt stood out for her side with the bat and the brilliant 135 not out in the second game of the series in Bengaluru was a clear highlight.

Wolvaardt backed up that knock with a handy 65 in the final match of the series and closed in on Sciver-Brunt at the top of the ODI batter rankings as a result.

Wolvaardt’s teammate Marizanne Kapp rose two spots to seventh on the list of ODI batters, while Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues (up four places to 29th) also made some ground after decent efforts with the bat against South Africa.

South Africa spinner Nonkululek Mlaba (up five places to joint 22nd) is among the biggest movers on the rankings for ODI bowlers following her four wickets in the series against India, while a pair of Sri Lanka players also made ground following good performances in their series against the West Indies.

Spinner Kavisha Dilhari rose eight places to 34th following her series-best seven wickets against the Caribbean side, while teammate Udeshika Prabodhani (up six spots to 22nd) also made some ground.

India’s Deepti Sharma, meanwhile, was static at the fourth position with 671 rating points.

