Cricket

Ponting says talks on in ICC to address pay disparity for growth of Test cricket

Ponting gave the example of West Indies cricketers who tend to choose franchise cricket over international duty for financial reasons.

PTI
NEW DELHI 19 May, 2023 17:03 IST
NEW DELHI 19 May, 2023 17:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ricky Ponting.

FILE PHOTO: Ricky Ponting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ponting gave the example of West Indies cricketers who tend to choose franchise cricket over international duty for financial reasons.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting feels the International Cricket Council has a role to play in ensuring that players from smaller Test-playing nations are paid well for their services in the five-day format.

Ponting gave the example of West Indies cricketers who tend to choose franchise cricket over international duty for financial reasons.

Also Read
India should have Suryakumar in WTC squad: Ponting

In an event organised by the ICC ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Oval from June 7, Ponting was asked about youngsters wanting to play the five-day game in an era of T20 leagues. “That question has a different answer in different countries. It has becoming increasingly difficult to groom the youngsters in the Caribbean for instance who want to chase the dream of playing Test cricket,” the former Australia captain said.

“Their payment system in the Caribbean compared to some of the franchise leagues, it doesn’t match up and Sri Lanka will be the same and Bangladesh will be the same.” Ponting said talks are on within the ICC to address the issue.

“It is not the case in India, England and Australia. You are paid well to play Test cricket for your country and most aspire to play the Test match game. There is a role to play for the ICC here.

“...make the payments bit more even across international Test cricket to attract players from these different countries who want to play for their country,” he said.

“It is something that has been spoken about at a very high level at the ICC to help that but in India the feeling I get is that most of these youngsters aspire to wear the baggy blue cap and the same in in Australia,” he added.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Kohli’s century powers RCB to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: Rossouw, Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings; match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Mohsin Khan: I had left all hope of playing cricket after heart surgery

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us