Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

Rohit, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, has gone into quarantine.

"He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India read.

An RT-PCR test will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain his Cycle Threshold (CT) value.

Subject to recovery, Rohit is set to lead the team against England in the postponed fifth Test match starting July 1 in Edgbaston. India leads the series 2-1.

Earlier, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had been unable to board the flight to the UK after testing positive for the coronavirus.