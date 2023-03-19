Cricket

It has only been two games, not too concerned, says Rohit after poor batting show in Vizag

“We didn’t bat well enough. That wasn’t a pitch where we could have gotten out for 117,” said Rohit, after a 10-wicket loss in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam.

S. Dipak Ragav
Visakhapatnam 19 March, 2023 20:55 IST
Visakhapatnam 19 March, 2023 20:55 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: PTI

“We didn’t bat well enough. That wasn’t a pitch where we could have gotten out for 117,” said Rohit, after a 10-wicket loss in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made no excuses for his side’s shambolic batting performance against Australia on Sunday.

Also Read
IND vs AUS: Marsh, Starc blow India away as Australia levels series in Vizag

“We didn’t bat well enough. That wasn’t a pitch where we could have gotten out for 117,” said Rohit. “We didn’t apply ourselves. Even when you lose a couple of wickets early, it is crucial to create that partnership so that you can get back into the game. Yeah, that’s about it. I don’t think we batted well enough,” he added.

Summing up the game in which India suffered its biggest defeats in ODIs, Rohit said, “When you have only under 117 runs on the board, the (opposition) batters have nothing to lose other than to come and try and swing the bat; get off to a good start and try and put the pressure.”

Though the top-order has failed to get going in the first two matches of this series, the captain refused to press the panic button.

“It has just been two games. The top order was on fire for our last six ODIs. So, not too much of a concern at all.”

Also Read
IND vs AUS: India sinks to lowest score versus Australia at home, bowled out for 117 in 2nd ODI

“Our guys have enough experience. All the guys who played today have played a lot of ODIs, so it is about handling the situation well, and that is something we failed today,” Rohit explained.

Meanwhile, the player of the match, Mitchell Starc, felt the wickets in the PowerPlay set the game for his side.

“(It was) a complete bowling performance from us; the fact that we took wickets in the PowerPlay allowed us to attack even more at the backend of the PowerPlay and throughout the innings. Likewise, with a lower total chase, you can afford to be aggressive through the PowerPlay and Mitch (Marsh), and Travis (Head) came off well with bats,” said Starc, who set the game up with the first four wickets.

Explaining his bowling style and plans, Starc said, “My role for a long time is to try and take wickets upfront in the PowerPlay, and that means that I tend to bowl a full length compared to other guys like Cameron Green or others in the squad. So, yeah, that means I am probably more expensive at times, but I’m trying to bring in all modes of dismissal.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us