Cricket Rohit Sharma hurts his left hand, taken off the field Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over of the ODI match against Australia. PTI RAJKOT 17 January, 2020 21:22 IST Rohit Sharma reacts after being hurt while fielding a ball. - AFP India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia here.Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.