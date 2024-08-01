MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND: After T20I sweep, Rohit-led India depends on ‘strong core’ in ODIs against Sri Lanka

Unlike in T20Is, where the team is undergoing a transition, India has a solid core in the 50-over format. The upcoming series allows it to shore up a few spots and build a bench strength for the future.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 18:36 IST , Colombo - 3 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Well begun is half done,’ goes the saying. And India’s newly-appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, couldn’t have asked for a better start to his tenure after the Men in Blue blanked hosts Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20Is in Pallekele.

Now, as the action shifts to Colombo for the three-match ODI series starting here at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Friday, the visitors — bolstered by the arrival of seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav — will look to maintain the winning run.

Unlike in T20Is, where the team is undergoing a transition, India has a solid core in the 50-over format. The upcoming series allows it to shore up a few spots and build a bench strength for the future.

Considering Rohit’s men are scheduled to play only six ODIs - three here and three against England next year at home - before the Champions Trophy in February 2025 in Pakistan, these matches could be vital for the new coach and captain to decide on their vision for the team.

One area of focus will be finding a third pacer to complement Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Mohammed Shami was a revelation at last year’s ODI World Cup, but the management will look to start grooming someone as cover for the soon-to-be 34-year-old. Apart from left-arm pacers Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, the selectors have included young pacer Harshit Rana, who impressed in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.

READ MORE | SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Streetsmart Suryakumar bucks conventions to set up come-from-behind win

Siraj will lead the pace attack here, and the 30-year-old will have fond memories of this venue, where his fiery spell of six for 21 in the Asia Cup final last year helped India shoot out the Lankans for just 50 and secure the title.

The other puzzle will be the wicketkeeper’s slot and whether Rahul will remain the custodian behind the stumps. The Karnataka batter has done well playing in the middle order and donning the big gloves over the last two years. But with Rishabh Pant back in the ODI set-up after two years, it poses an interesting dilemma for the think-tank. While Pant gives the batting line-up an extra left-handed option, playing him alongside Rahul will force India to play only five front-line bowlers.

Sri Lanka, in contrast, looks unsettled after suffering a twin blow on the eve of the series opener, losing pacers Dilshan Madushanka (hamstring) and Matheesha Pathirana (shoulder) due to injuries. The T20 series saw the hosts squander winning opportunities in all three games because of spectacular middle-order collapses, losing wickets in a cluster. It is an area Charith Asalanka’s men will look to quickly address.

With an inexperienced pace attack, the home side may bank on the strength of its spin attack on a pitch that has historically been slow-paced to tie down a strong Indian batting line-up. Having lost its last ten encounters against India across formats, the Lions will look to get one over their neighbours and give its fans something to cheer for.

Match starts at 14.30 IST.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Ꮪhubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (Capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

