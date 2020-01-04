Rested Rohit Sharma turns up at BKC during Mumbai's Ranji match against Karnataka

Rested from India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma was present at the Bandra Kurla Complex to witness the second day's play of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Sporting a green t-shirt and shorts, Rohit was seen in conversation with the injured Dhawal Kulkarni and another non-playing member of the Mumbai Ranji squad.

Mumbai, a 41-time Ranji Trophy winner, had another tough day, slipping to 94 for five in its second innings and accruing an overall lead of 70 after Karnataka had been bowled out for 218 in its first innings.

Rohit will return to international action for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting on January 12.