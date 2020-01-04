Cricket Cricket Rested Rohit Sharma turns up at BKC during Mumbai's Ranji match against Karnataka Rohit Sharma was present at the Bandra Kurla Complex on day two of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. Team Sportstar 04 January, 2020 19:48 IST Rohit Sharma at the Bandra Kurla Complex during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, with the injured Dhawal Kulkarni in a protective knee brace. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 04 January, 2020 19:48 IST Rested from India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma was present at the Bandra Kurla Complex to witness the second day's play of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. Sporting a green t-shirt and shorts, Rohit was seen in conversation with the injured Dhawal Kulkarni and another non-playing member of the Mumbai Ranji squad. Mumbai, a 41-time Ranji Trophy winner, had another tough day, slipping to 94 for five in its second innings and accruing an overall lead of 70 after Karnataka had been bowled out for 218 in its first innings. Rohit will return to international action for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting on January 12. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.