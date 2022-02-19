Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer of our country: Chetan Sharma

The national selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma considers India's newly appointed all-format captain Rohit Sharma as the 'No.1 cricketer' in the country. Soon after naming Rohit as the Test skipper for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, Sharma made it clear that the star batter will lead the team as long as he is fit.

"As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he is the number one cricketer of our country, he is playing all three formats of the game. The important thing is how we manage Rohit, cricketers manage their bodies. From time to time we will be in discussion with Rohit. If such a big cricketer is leading the country, we as selection committee want to groom further captains, and grooming them under Rohit will be tremendous," Sharma said on Saturday.

"It is hard to predict what problems can arise in the future, Rohit is fit and fine right now. We will give rest to every cricketer of ours, we want to give them proper rest. A body requires rest, we will see how things pan out and we will decide how will be getting the rest," he added.

Asked whether the selectors were looking at any other options for the Test captaincy, Sharma said: "Rohit was a clear choice of ours, we are very happy with naming him as captain. We will groom future captains under him, let's hope everything goes right and if things pan out how we want them to, it will be really good."

"If Rohit keeps leading for a long time, then it would be really good for us. But no one can predict it, as long as Rohit is available and fit, he will be the Test captain. When he wants to rest, we will give him the rest," he added.